Eric Ramsay pulls right strings in Loons’ 3-0 win at Charlotte

Eric Ramsay’s biggest learning experience in his first month as Minnesota United’s head coach came in a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia Union on March 30.

Ramsay has shared multiple times how he didn’t feel he refreshed the starting XI well enough coming out of the international break and going into a tough road environment.

Lesson learned.

Facing Charlotte FC on Sunday, Ramsay overhauled the starting XI for the first time this season and switched up the formation. The alterations in players and playing style paid huge dividends in a 3-0 win at Bank of America Stadium.

To snap a three-match winless streak and overcome slow starts in all three, Ramsay’s biggest personnel change was Tani Oluwaseyi starting over Teemu Pukki, followed by left winger Franco Fragapane replacing Bongi Hlongwane.

Oluwaseyi, in his first MLS start, scored the opening goal for a 1-0 halftime lead. Then early in the second half, Fragapane assisted on Robin Lod’s goal from the doorstep, and Lod’s corner kick was cleanly headed home by Hassani Dotson.

Lod’s goal and two assists made the Finnish midfielder a clear candidate for MLS team of the week come Monday. His coach makes a strong case to join him, too.

In their first MLS matchup, MNUFC (4-2-2, 14 points) canceled out Charlotte’s 13 consecutive home wins since last May.

In the 31st minute, Lod sent a looping ball to Tani Oluwaseyi working his way in behind the Charlotte defense. Oluwaseyi hit a bouncing ball just inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.

After three slow starts, the Loons shifted its formation and were more dangerous on the counter attack Sunday. Both teams registered an expected goals of 0.6 in the first half.

Ramsay didn’t just alter the front line. He moved Lod from midfield to right winger, with Sang Bin Jeong away on international duty with South Korea.

Ramsay further tinkered with the back line going from their regular set-up of a back four to three center backs in Devin Padelford, Michael Boxall and Kervin Arriaga, regularly a central midfielder, and wingbacks Joseph Rosales and DJ Taylor.

With that defensive cohort rising to the occasion, Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was tested only once, and the Canadian kept it scoreless when he lunged to get a hand on Bill Tuiloma’s header on a recycled corner kick in the 24th minute.