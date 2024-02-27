Eric Ramsay: Manchester United confirm Erik ten Hag assistant exit to become Minnesota United head coach

First-team coach Eric Ramsay has left Manchester United to join Minnesota United and become the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 32-year-old, who previously coached Chelsea's Under-23 side and was an assistant coach with the Wales national team, will leave United after their Premier League game against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan-base and a brilliant infrastructure,” said Ramsay.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the club’s staff throughout the process and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward. There is a really exciting pathway for the future of the club and I’m looking forward to playing my role in realizing that vision.

“I thank the club for putting its faith in me and I hope it’s the start of another successful period for everyone connected with Minnesota United.”

Minnesota won their opening league game and sit third in the Western Conference, level on points with leaders Portland Timbers.