Eric Paschall staying in the NBA after all?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Paschall
    Eric Paschall
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Greek basketball world was shaken when SDNA.gr announced yesterday about Panathinaikos OPAP Athens being interested to sing NBA forward Eric Paschall. However, Greek website sport24 and its journalist Alexandros Trigas report that the player has found an offer from an NBA team and will stay in the top basketball league next season. SDNA.gr later confirmed the information.
Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/BasketNews_com/status/1550766148924350464
https://twitter.com/Sportando/status/1550567542103629825
https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1550473899548319744

Recommended Stories