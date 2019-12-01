Eric Paschall just matched Klay Thompson with this Warriors rookie feat

After selecting Draymond Green No. 35 overall back in 2012, it's starting to look like the Warriors might have struck gold once again in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Eric Paschall, selected No. 41 overall in June's draft, is averaging 17 points per game through his first 19 NBA appearances, and he already has made his fair share of highlight-reel plays.

🗣AHHHH



Klay yelling with Paschall as he dunks it home pic.twitter.com/t7eyNMvO3J



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Paschall dunkin' on the whole team 💪 pic.twitter.com/Q4GQmoba5T — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 21, 2019

Paschall with the strong finish 😤 pic.twitter.com/3frnf1cUGd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2019

After Friday night's loss in Miami, Paschall was able to add another accolade to his résumé.

Eric Paschall is now the first Warriors rookie since Klay Thompson (2012) to tally 10+ points in nine straight games. pic.twitter.com/IoWoY0nfco — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2019

Story continues

During Klay's rookie season in 2011-12, Thompson had a 17-game streak of at least 10 points every night and another 14-game streak, so Paschall has a few games to go before he can surpass the sharpshooter.

Paschall has had ample opportunity to play given the unprecedented list of injuries that have bombarded Golden State this season, but the Villanova alum clearly has made the most of his chances.

[RELATED: Watch Reporter Klay turn into a fan for Paschall's dunk]

Being on any basketball list with Klay Thompson is an accomplishment, especially for a second-round draft pick.

In a season where winning is coming at quite a premium, general manager Bob Myers and the Warriors' front office have to at least be excited with some of the development they've seen already from their young players. Someone like Paschall, who has battled through adversity to achieve his NBA dream, is no exception.

Eric Paschall just matched Klay Thompson with this Warriors rookie feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area