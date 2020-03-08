Eric Paschall had message for Damion Lee after Warriors' win vs. 76ers

Eric Paschall had Damion Lee's back after the Warriors' loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Lee rewarded his teammate's faith in him Saturday by scoring 24 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center.

After the Warriors secured the win, Paschall went right over the Lee and had a message for the 27-year-old.

Eric Paschall took to twitter to defend Damion Lee after the last loss, and here he is showing him love and support after tonight's win: pic.twitter.com/su0qoIwWsb — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) March 8, 2020

I'm guessing you can read Paschall's lips.

That's leadership from the rookie.

Lee drew criticism from fans and internet trolls Thursday when he missed two late free throws against the Raptors that would have cut the deficit to one. He then missed a wide-open 3-pointer and committed a clear-path foul that sealed the loss for the Dubs.

Paschall sent a shot across the bow of the trolls after the Raptors loss.

"People over here slandering @Dami0nLee but my man played a hell of a game!," Paschall wrote. "Some of y'all don't understand this man's journey!"

Lee rewarded the rookie's faith in him Saturday in another example of how the young Warriors are growing during this lost season.

Despite the down season, the young Warriors have developed great camaraderie and the emergence of Paschall, Lee, Jordan Poole and Marquese Chriss has been a silver lining and portends well for a quick return to the top for the Warriors.

