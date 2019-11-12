Eric Paschall, Donovan Mitchell react to playing vs. each other in NBA

Monday night was a dream come true for Eric Paschall and Donovan Mitchell. The final score read Jazz 122, Warriors 108 ... but there was a big picture going on at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Paschall, the Warriors' breakout rookie, and young Jazz star Mitchell, faced each other in the NBA for the first time after a life-long friendship. The two swapped jerseys once the Dubs fell to Utah and reflected on the moment.

We really came from the 914 where no one thought we would make it to the league. Now we both in the NBA! God is good! Love you bro! My brother for life! ✊🏾 https://t.co/x0ARgDaQgc — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) November 12, 2019

Some things can't be described! Can't even count how many people doubted us and didn't think we could be here but here we are! I'll never forget this moment and the many more to come love you bro... My brother for life💯🙏🏾 @epaschall https://t.co/L7JsXFT1WB — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 12, 2019

Paschall and Mitchell's friendship started as church league basketball teammates in Harlem, New York, and only has grown since. As Mitchell has achieved young stardom, he has been one of Paschall's biggest believers through adversity.

"No one really expected it to be us to make it," Mitchell told NBC Sports Bay Area. "We had talent. We were good."

From the time they were kids, the two set a goal: Turn your haters into believers.

"That's one thing that we took on," Paschall said on The Warriors Insider Podcast. "We're going to prove everybody wrong. Just because you guys are from the city doesn't mean we're not good basketball players."

Mitchell helped lead the Jazz to a 14-point win over the Warriors on Monday night, scoring 23 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Paschall, sent back to the bench in Draymond Green's first game since returning from a finger injury, scored eight points with six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes of action.

The score and their stats will be forgotten one day. The moment, however, will last forever.

