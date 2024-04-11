Eric Musselman is watching Andy Enfield’s four-stars leave USC

Brody Kozlowski of Corner Canyon (Utah) signed to play college hoops for the USC Trojans, but after the departure of Trojans head coach Andy Enfield to SMU, the four-star prospect is looking to go elsewhere instead of playing for Eric Musselman. On3’s Joe Tipton reported Kozlowski’s decision.

Kozlowski, ranked No. 3 in the state of Utah and the No. 88 player overall in the 2024 class, has requested a release from his letter of intent and will reopen his recruitment after that release occurs.

The 6-foot-8 small forward originally chose USC out of a final five that also included BYU, Cal, San Diego State and UCLA.

Kozlowski averaged 20.5 points and 5 rebounds per contest. He helped Corner Canyon reach the 6A championship game in the state of Utah before the Chargers fell to the Lehi Pioneers.

The USC basketball roster is undergoing all sorts of changes as Enfield leaves and Eric Musselman takes over. Isaiah Collier declared for the NBA draft. Bronny James hasn’t yet made his decision. Boogie Ellis is expected to turn pro. A lot of open roster spots exist for the Trojans. This is just one more out of several.

NEWS: 2024 four-star SF Brody Kozlowski has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent to USC and will reopen his recruitment, he tells @On3Recruits. Story: https://t.co/IG7XKCPU0z pic.twitter.com/bprMLTemNJ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire