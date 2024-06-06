Eric Musselman USC staffing decisions pay off in transfer portal win

The USC basketball program added Wesley Yates from the University of Washington in the transfer portal on Thursday. How was Eric Musselman able to do this? Simple: He had two former Washington Husky assistants on his staff who moved from Seattle to Los Angeles. One of those assistants was Will Conroy. The other, better-known assistant is Quincy Pondexter.

We wrote about Pondexter a few weeks ago:

“Pondexter, a nine-year NBA veteran and Fresno native who has experience coaching against USC in the Pac-12 era at Washington, has been hired as a Trojan assistant coach by Eric Musselman.

“The University of Washington alum spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach on the Huskies’ bench under Mike Hopkins. The Huskies went 50-46 over the last three seasons while Pondexter was there on the bench. Hopkins was fired and replaced by Danny Sprinkle. Musselman has rounded out his coaching staff after replacing Andy Enfield at USC several weeks ago.”

These coaching staff moves have borne fruit with the portal recruitment of Yates, a former top-50 recruit who gives USC some real potential.

