Eric Musselman and USC basketball land top-60 recruit Jalen Shelley

The Muss Bus is picking up momentum. Eric Musselman and USC basketball have landed top-60 2024 recruit Jalen Shelley, filling another roster spot with a high-end talent. It’s true that USC has roster spots which need to be filled, but the Trojans needed to address those roster holes by getting legitimate upgrades and not merely settling for lower-tier players. Shelley gives USC a real chance to raise its ceiling. He provides Musselman with a level of dynamism and explosiveness which could help USC become a legitimate force at the offensive end of the floor.

Musselman’s remaking of the USC basketball roster, after the 2024 group scattered in the wake of Andy Enfield’s departure to SMU, has been substantial. One notable dimension of this transformation is that Musselman has looked to the mid-major ranks for seasoned transfers. Most college basketball analysts felt Muss needed a big-time recruit to add upside to the 2024-2025 roster. Shelley gives Musselman and USC a real opportunity to become something special. There is now a much better balance between portal pickups and incoming recruits on the USC basketball roster.

NEWS: 2024 Top-60 recruit Jalen Shelley, a former Arkansas signee, will follow Eric Musselman to USC and has committed to the Trojans, he tells @On3Recruits. https://t.co/lPodrKhcRQ pic.twitter.com/5JejQF51bi — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 26, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire