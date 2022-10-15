Eric Musselman sets Arkansas’ rosters for Red-White scrimmage on Sunday

The Arkansas basketball team is largely expected to open the season in the Top 10 nationally. And on Sunday, the Hogs’ faithful can get their first up-close look at the new-look Razorbacks.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman released the roster setup for Sunday’s Red-White scrimmage inside Barnhill Arena. You can see it below.

The Razorbacks return just two rotation players from last year’s Elite Eight team. Guard Devo Davis has been a regular starter the last two seasons and forward Kamani Johnson was a regular big in the lineup last year after joining the team from the transfer portal.

And it’s that transfer portal that has the Hogs figured as a Top-10 team again. Musselman landed big man brothers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell from Rhode Island, forward Jalen Graham from Arizona State, athletic big man Trevon Brazile from Missouri and wing Ricky Council IV from Iowa.

Added to the fold, too, is the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class. Forwards Barry Dunning and Derrian Ford join swingmen Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion and guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr.

Tip from Barnhill is at 2 p.m. and admission is free.

Guard Anthony Black (Red team)

West boy’s Anthony Black participates in the first half of the McDonald’s All-American Boys basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Guard Ricky Council IV (red)

Feb 17, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) dunks on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Nick Smith Jr. (red)

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks commit Nick Smith Jr. is recognized along with Arkansas commit Jordan Walsh during a timeout in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jalen Graham (red)

Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) shoots the ball in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jordan Walsh (red)

Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions small forward Jordan Walsh (23) controls the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles guard Dariq Whitehead (0) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Center Makhi Mitchell

Rams’ center Makhi Mitchell goes up against BC Eagle forward Quinten Post for a first half shot for URI.

Guard Cade Arbogast (red)

Mar 16, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Cade Arbogast (21) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Lawson Blake (red)

Mar 16, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Lawson Blake (45) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Trevon Brazile (white team)

Missouri forward Trevon Brazile (23) plays against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Guard Devo Davis (white)

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Joseph Pinion (white)

Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (white)

Mr. Basketball Barry Dunning Jr. of McGill Toolen poses for a photo with AHSAA Associate Director Brandon Dean, left, and Matt Cobb of ALFA insurance, right during the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Forward Kamani Johnson (white)

Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson, top, reaches for the ball over Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Center Makhel Mitchell (white)

URI’s Makhel Mitchell looks for a pass through the outstretched arms of Sacred Heart defenders.

Forward Derrian Ford (white)

