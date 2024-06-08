Eric Musselman sees March Madness value in USC basketball schedule

USC coach Eric Musselman is creating the Trojans’ nonconference men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-2025 season.

Two new nonconference games have been announced. USC will take part in a two-day Thanksgiving event on Nov. 28 and 29 in Palm Desert, California. USC plays Saint Mary’s on Thursday and either New Mexico or Arizona State on Friday. Eric Musselman sees value in these games. He was thinking about March Madness positioning when he scheduled these games, as the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported:

“Any time you can play in an event with both games being challenging, you’re going to find some areas that surprise you in a positive way, and then any areas of concern or areas of weakness will be exposed early,” Musselman said. “To be able to play a multi-team event against such quality opponents. Three great coaches in (Randy) Bennett, (Bobby) Hurley and (Richard) Pitino. It makes sense. They’re all going to be difficult, high-quality games. Whoever wins it’s going to help their résumé come March.”

