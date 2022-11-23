Eric Musselman, Ricky Council angry, short after loss to Creighton

Eric Musselman is known for his upbeat demeanor.

Tuesday night, following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, he was short in his responses.

Much of it seemed to have to do with the officiating in the game. Social media was aflame with the belief Creighton received more beneficial calls. The Bluejays outshot Arkansas, 29-17, in free-throw attempts in the game.

Ricky Council, who scored 24 points for the Razorbacks, joined the Arkansas coach at the dais for the post-game press conference. Council was asked two questions before exiting. Musselman stuck around and was asked two more.

None of the responses were lengthy.

Arkansas will play either Arizona or San Diego State in the third-place game at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eric Musselman's opening statement

“Give Creighton a lot of credit tonight. Our guys played really hard.”

Ricky Council was asked about the atmosphere

“It was an amazing experience. Dream come true. Watched it as a kid. Glad we had an opportunity to play in it. Came up a little short today. We’ll bounce back tomorrow.”

Council was asked about whether Creighton surprised them

“Coach had it to a T. Just had some big slip-ups in the first half. I take a large part of responsibility on that. Second half we played much better. Just came up short.”

Musselman wasn't keen on giving on long answers

“It was a good game. It was a great game. It was a great game.”

Musselman turned final question into answer about officiating

“We got in a little bit of foul trouble. Our defense, whatever, we lost by three points. Offensively we were really good tonight. We scored 53 points in the second half. They’re a really good offensive team. It ended up being a high-scoring game.”

