Eric Musselman and Matt Painter treating Saturday’s exhibition like regular season game

It’s not every day that a college basketball team gets to play against a top 15 team in front of a sold out home crowd in October. Later today, No. 14 Arkansas will get to do that when they face No. 3 Purdue for a charity exhibition game in a packed Bud Walton Arena.

To be clear, it’s just an exhibition game. It won’t count for either team’s record and it won’t hold any weight when it comes to NCAA Tournament resumes. But make no mistake, this game is very important for both teams.

“To be able to play a team that has a chance to win a national championship certainly makes this game way more meaningful and way more special than just a normal exhibition game,” Eric Musselman said. “What a great opportunity for us to learn a lot about ourselves.”

This game will provide the Hogs with a good barometer of where they stand ahead of their season-opening game vs. Alcorn State on November 6. Purdue head coach Matt Painter, shared the same sentiment as Musselman and is excited to see what his Boilermakers can do against a proverbial NCAA Tournament team with NBA talent.

“We really just try to search out teams that are different, and teams that have been very successful,” said Painter. “Obviously they’ve been very successful and their talent level is very high. They produce a lot of NBA players and have done a really good job. You know it’s going to be a difficult game, and that’s what you want.”

On Friday, Painter was asked if Purdue was going to do everything to win.

“Sure, yeah,” Painter said without missing a beat. “What else is there?”

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and should be a spectacle to behold. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire