Eric Musselman goes into transfer portal, lands San Diego wing Kevin Patton

The USC Trojans continue to fill out their roster for next season. Eric Musselman has gone back into the transfer portal to pick up San Diego wing Kevin Patton Jr. USC basketball has a second transfer from San Diego, but let’s be clear about this: It’s not from the same school in San Diego.

Patton is from the San Diego Toreros in the West Coast Conference. The other San Diego-based transfer portal acquisition for this USC basketball cycle is Bryce Pope from the UC San Diego Tritons of the Big West Conference.

Kevin Patton, a 6-8 and 197 pounds, is a long and rangy defender who should get into passing lanes and create steals and deflections for the Trojans on defense. He should be able to offer a lot of value at that end of the floor while Desmond Claude and some of the other high-profile Trojans are likely to carry more of the scoring workload. Patton appears to be a solid complementary piece in a larger puzzle being assembled by Eric Musselman in the portal.

https://x.com/ShotgunSpr/status/1792686395250933988

