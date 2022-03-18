Eric Musselman calls out Jimmy Fallon, Jay Bilas for picking against Arkansas basketball

Immediately after Arkansas beat Vermont in the NCAA Tournament first round, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman was interviewed on TNT by Evan Washburn. He asked Musselman about avoiding an upset.

"Hey, it's a survive and advance," Musselman said. "There's upsets all the time, a lot of upsets — people were picking us to be the one. There were upsets here in Buffalo, but it wasn't the Razorbacks."

No. 4-seeded Arkansas defeated No. 11 seed Vermont 75-71 on Thursday night.

Later on Twitter, Musselman started pointing out to national experts and Jimmy Fallon that they incorrectly picked Arkansas to lose.

Eric Musselman calls out Jimmy Fallon

Musselman started with NBC's "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, who had a bracket tweeted by the March Madness account.

At 12:49 a.m. ET, Musselman tweeted, "You’re a funny guy @jimmyfallon! #WPS"

Then Musselman went after the national sports media.

Eric Musselman sends Woody Paige video of wrong prediction

At 2:10 a.m. ET on Friday, Musselman tweeted at ESPN's Woody Paige. The tweet said, "Wooo Pig Sooie @woodypaige."

The tweet included a video of Paige on "Around The Horn" predicting an Arkansas loss to Vermont.

"Arkansas is going to try to run 'em that's not going to work," Paige says in the video before picking Vermont to win.

ESPN's Jay Bilas is next for Eric Musselman

Musselman sent a tweet to ESPN's Jay Bilas at 2:15 a.m. ET on Friday that was a video of Bilas incorrectly picking Vermont to succeed vs. Arkansas.

The text of Musselman's tweet to Bilas was just "WPS," but Musselman found a Bilas tweet from Monday where Bilas said, "I don't remember going into a tournament and saying "I don't know" as much as this year."

FOX's Tate Frazier received Musselman's last reckoning

Musselman sent a video to FOX's Tate Frazier of Frazier saying, "I'm going to go with the Catamounts, because I think Arkansas overlooks this game."

Frazier received the tweet from Musselman at 2:32 a.m. ET on Friday.

This is Musselman's third season as the Arkansas basketball head coach. He previously took Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21. Arkansas ended the 2021 NCAA Tournament with an 81-72 loss to Baylor in the Elite Eight.

The Arkansas men’s basketball program made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament during the 1940-41 season. Arkansas has reached the Final Four on six occasions. Arkansas last reached the Final Four in 1995, when it lost to UCLA in the national championship game. Arkansas won its only NCAA Tournament title in 1993-94.

Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman in the first half against the Vermont Catamounts during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four in New Orleans starts Saturday, April 2. The NCAA Tournament national championship game is scheduled to take place Monday, April 4.

