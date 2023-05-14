Eric Musselman, Arkansas add two to 2023-24 schedule, per report

Arkansas basketball announced two opponents for its 2023-24 schedule over the weekend.

The Razorbacks will host Gardner-Webb on November 10 and Abilene Christian on December 21 at Bud Walton Arena, per a report by WholeHogSports.

Arkansas’ meeting with Abilene Christian will be the first in school history. The Hogs have twice played Gardner-Webb: in 2021 and in 2004. Both games were Arkansas victories.

ACU went 13-17 and 5-11 in the Western Athletic Conference last year. The Wildcats have been a quality team in recent past, though, making the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and making the Round of 32 in it in 2021.

Gardner-Webb was 15-16 and 10-8 in the Big South Conference in 2022-23. The Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament just once in school history and it came in 2019 as a No. 16-seed.

