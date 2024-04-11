Eric Musselman adds transfer from Penn as USC roster starts to grow

Eric Musselman has a ton of roster spots to fill at USC. Players are leaving for the NBA draft. They are leaving through the transfer portal. They are decommitting from USC after being recruited by Andy Enfield, who has left for SMU. Musselman has the burden — and the opportunity — of having to build his roster from scratch. One by one, he will need to add pieces. He just did bring in one player: Clark Slajchert from the University of Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior considered UCLA, Cal, Utah State, San Francisco, Stanford, Davidson, and Michigan, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. USC, however, won out.

Slajachert was second-team All-Ivy League last season. He averaged 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this past season, shooting 48.7% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range.

Slajchert played in 27 of 30 games in 2022-23 and finished second in the team in scoring (13.6 ppg), second in steals (28), and fourth in assists (48). He played in 25 of 28 games in 2021-22, averaging 10.7 points per game.

The L.A. native has two seasons of eligibility remaining and was the No. 214 player available, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

