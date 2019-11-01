Eric Murray is week to week after knee surgery Friday

The Browns announced safety Eric Murray underwent knee surgery Friday.

Dr. James Voos performed the surgery at University Hospitals.

Murray is week to week, the team said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Murray had played in every game, with three starts. He has 22 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.

The Browns also announced they promoted tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. They placed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve with a calf injury in a corresponding move.

Ekuale has appeared in all seven games and recorded four tackles.

Carlson is a rookie out of Princeton. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May and has spent the entire season on the club’s practice squad.