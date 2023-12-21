Eric Montross was more than just a basketball player

When I heard the news of former UNC basketball great Eric Montross passing on Sunday, it hit close to home.

I never had the opportunity to see Montross play live, as his college days were before my time, but I met him at a young age and credit him for my love of basketball.

I’ve been fortunate to meet several respectful athletes over the years, but none come close to how kind Montross was in every interaction I had with him.

I don’t recall my first time meeting Montross, but he was one of the first people (besides my dad) to help cultivate my love for basketball. He came back to Chapel Hill, where we won the 1993 NCAA Championship with the Tar Heels, after his NBA career and shared his love of the game with aspiring young basketball players.

I happened to be one of those kids. I have fond memories of going to 4 C’s Basketball Camp at Smith Middle School in Chapel Hill, with one of the basketball stars I learned from being Montross. When I was a bit older, Montross coached one of my rec league basketball teams.

I didn’t realize it at the time because he was a family friend on mine, but I was learning basketball from a piece of UNC royalty. Looking back, that was probably one of the coolest experiences of my athletics upbringing.

Outside of my playing days, I became friends with Eric’s only son, Andrew. I was never in Andrew’s close friends circle, but I knew him from youth basketball.

We both went to Carrboro High School. Me being the sports fan that I am, I would always go see Andrew’s games. I actually tried out for the team one year – didn’t make it, but I recall setting screens and running sets with the younger Montross.

Even though he wasn’t my coach anymore, I would always say hello to Eric in public. I have fond memories of shaking hands with him, then having deep conversations about life and sports.

I feel so bad for Eric’s wife Laura, his daughter Sarah and Andrew – all of whom embodied that selfless, friendly spirit Eric shared.

It’ll be sad not seeing that bright smile light up Chapel Hill anymore.

Thanks for all the memories and sharing your love of basketball with me, Big E.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire