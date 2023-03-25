Eric Montross, former Lawrence North and UNC basketball star, has cancer

Lawrence North center Eric Montross drew heavy attention from Kokomo's (from left) Hermondo Fowler, Brian Reaves and Bob Galloway

Eric Montross, who led Lawrence North to a 1989 Indiana state title, has cancer, his family announced Saturday via the North Carolina basketball Twitter page.

"Eric was recently diagnosed with cancer and is beginning treatments under the care of the amazing oncologists, nurses and staff at world-class UNC Lineberger Cancer Center," a statement from Eric, Laura, Andrew and Sarah Montross noted. "Our family is of course deeply concerned, but we have spent nearly three decades in the fight against children's cancer and know well the incredible advancements that are being made in oncology treatments, as well as the power of love, prayer, support and positivity."

A health update from the family of Carolina All-America, 1993 national champion and UNC radio analyst Eric Montross. pic.twitter.com/F0CWD8Lyeh — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 25, 2023

The 7-foot Montross averaged 21.3 points per game during Lawrence North's championship run. His senior year, he was a McDonald’s All American and Indiana All-Star. He was also named a USA TODAY first-team All-American.

After high school, he won a national championship with UNC as a junior in 1993. Montross was a Naismith All-American as a senior.

He played in the NBA from 1994 until 2003. He has been a commentator on the Tar Heel Sports Network since 2005.

Montross was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Eric Montross: Lawrence North, UNC basketball great has cancer