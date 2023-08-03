Eric Metcalf discusses Joe Thomas' impact in Cleveland, special teams rule changes
Former NFL return specialist, wide receiver and running back Eric Metcalf joins "Inside Training Camp Live" ahead of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Former NFL return specialist, wide receiver and running back Eric Metcalf joins "Inside Training Camp Live" ahead of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
Football is back! Tonight, the NFL preseason kicks off with the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.
Darrelle Revis is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
The Falcons look like they're rolling with a run-heavy offense with rookie Bijan Robinson at the forefront. How does that impact our betting strategy?
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
It's a transition season at quarterback for the NFL.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
First-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates a triumvirate of receivers for Seattle that should rival that of any club.
What can preseason projections, Pythagorean records and post-deadline projections tell us about the rest of the season?
The winds of change continue to swirl around Detroit.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
World Wrestling Entertainment will stage its marquee mid-year event this Saturday as SummerSlam takes place at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.