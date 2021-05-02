Eric McClure passes away at age 42

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Eric McClure, who made nearly 300 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in a career that spanned from 2003-16, has died. He was 42 years old.

NASCAR issued a statement Sunday afternoon: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends.”

McClure made three starts in the Cup Series and 288 in the Xfinity Series. His best NASCAR finish was an eighth-place result in the 2013 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona.

This story will be updated.