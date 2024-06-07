Eric LeGrand makes a Rutgers basketball bet with Barstool Sports’ ‘Frank The Tank’

This week, Rutgers football Eric LeGrand joined Frank Fleming, also known as ‘Frank the Tank’ from Barstool Sports, on one of his famous Frank Walks around SHI Stadium.

Celebrities and inspirational people have joined Frank on these walks as LeGrand represented the Scarlet Knights. Fleming, an icon of Barstool Sports, chatted with LeGrand as they strolled throughout the stadium.

During their walk, LeGrand made a bet with Fleming, previewing the instate showdown against Rutgers basketball and Seton Hall this upcoming season. Last season, the Scarlet Knights defeated Fleming’s Pirates 70-63 and ‘Frank The Tank’ is looking for revenge.

LeGrand bet that if the Scarlet Knights defeat the Pirates, Fleming needs to dress up in all Rutgers gear, and if Seton Hall wins, LeGrand has to dress in Pirates apparel while advertising his coffee brand.

After @NjTank99 and I completed our @FrankTheTankHQ, you know I couldn’t just leave it at that. I wanted to make sure we really had something to look forward to when @RutgersMBB and @SetonHallMBB play this year. The Bet Is On!!! pic.twitter.com/1tJThe01lC — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) June 6, 2024

On October 16, 2010, Eric LeGrand’s life changed forever. While covering a kickoff for Rutgers, LeGrand suffered a severe spinal cord injury. The collision left LeGrand paralyzed from the neck down.

Erasing his mind from all the negativity, LeGrand accepted the challenge and continued to fight back. Over the years, LeGrand has been a sign of hope and an inspirational leader for Rutgers football, as his No. 52 hangs over SHI Stadium.

LeGrand continues to show signs of recovery as he helps raise money for spinal injury research with his coffee and whisky brands.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire