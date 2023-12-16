For Eric LeGrand, Greg Schiano’s new contract is deserved: ‘The program is on the rise’

The players who lined up for Rutgers football during Greg Schiano’s first tenure with the program see some similarities between the program’s first rebuild and what is currently happening with the Big Ten team. Count Eric LeGrand among those who are pleased with the news this week that Schiano isn’t going anywhere and will be at Rutgers long-term.

On Wednesday, it became official that Schiano is sticking with the program, the Rutgers football head coach signing a contract extension through 2030. With the contract comes stability for Rutgers as the program continues its steady rise through the Big Ten.

LeGrand, a former player for Schiano who is now a broadcaster on the Rutgers Radio Network, sees the contract extension as well-timed and another part of the program’s rebuild.

“I thought it was awesome and well-deserved,” LeGrand told Rutgers Wire. “I know how good of a coach he is and the program is on the rise so he deserves it all.”

Schiano coached a team that was picked by many experts to be among the bottom of the Big Ten to a 6-6 record and three wins in the conference. It was a sign of significant growth.

LeGrand, who joined Rutgers as part of the 2008 recruiting class, believes that things are lining up in a way similar to Rutgers during Schiano 1.0. Player development is key, LeGrand said.

“I believe they go after certain players and the coaches develop them into very smart, physical players that can play with anybody in the country,” LeGrand said. “That’s all attributed to the consistency of living by the ‘CHOP’ mentality which we saw on the first go around as well.”

LeGrand lives in central New Jersey and is an entrepreneur. He is the founder of LeGrand Coffee.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire