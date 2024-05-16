Eric Larson stepping down as boys basketball coach at Lourdes

May 15—ROCHESTER — With an expanding family and a demanding job, Eric Larson has stepped down as the boys basketball head coach at Lourdes High School.

Larson spent the past five seasons as the head coach of the Eagles.

Larson said the head basketball coaching position allowed him "to get my foot in the door" at Lourdes. He was named the activities director and assistant principal two years ago.

"I'm just very appreciative of that," he said.

The 32-year-old is a Maple River High School grad. After college, he spent five years as an assistant boys basketball coach at Maple River and then was the head coach at Mankato Loyola for three seasons.

"The activities director position is pretty demanding and I want to make sure I prioritize that position first," Larson said. "And I have a pretty busy home life, too."

Larson and his wife, Lauren, have two children under the age of 4 right now and she is expecting a third child in June. Lauren is also the head volleyball coach at Lourdes.

"She was an advocate for me to continue coaching, but I think it's the right thing for me to do, supporting the people I need to in my life," he said.

Larson finished with an 85-122 record in his five seasons at Lourdes. That included an 8-19 mark during the 2023-24 campaign.

"They've all been very, very good and I've had a lot of really good young men come through the program," Larson said of coaching the Eagles. "I feel very, very privileged to work with them and coach them. I've worked with a lot of good coaches as well."

Larson didn't rule out a return to coaching in the future.

"I really, really love coaching and I hope some day I'll be able to do that again," he said. "Obviously right now I have to prioritize other things and put food on the table."

Lourdes has posted the boys basketball position and Larson hopes to get the job filled as quickly as possible. The Eagles are also searching for a new coach in girls basketball as Todd Greguson did not have his contract renewed following a successful 2023-24 season.

"I'm really excited for what's next for the (boys) program," Larson said. "In terms of the last five years, the wins and losses have been disappointing but I'm really proud of how we've gone about our business. I'm really, really proud of how the players have handled themselves. I think whoever steps into this role next will be stepping into a really good job."