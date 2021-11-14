Eric Kendricks interception leads to Kirk Cousins touchdown, Vikings lead 13-3

After a pair of field goals, the Vikings have scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.

And it came courtesy of an Eric Kendricks interception.

On the first play of a Los Angeles possession, quarterback Justin Herbert was looking for receiver Keenan Allen on the left side. But Herbert didn’t put the ball far enough in front of Allen and Kendricks was able to undercut the route and catch the ball.

Kendricks initially ran down to the 4-yard line, but upon review, Allen touched the linebacker down at the Chargers’ 31.

Still, the Vikings were able to score a touchdown to go up by 10 points. An intentional grounding penalty initially put the Vikings behind the chains, but a 20-yard reception by Justin Jefferson got Minnesota to the 20.

On second-and-goal from the L.A. 5-yard line, quarterback Kirk Cousins fired over the middle to tight end Tyler Conklin for a touchdown.

