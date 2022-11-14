Eric Kendricks’ fumble recovery was an incredibly rare play

The Minnesota Vikings figured out a way to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with an improbably 33-30 victory in overtime. It was the first time the Bills had blown a 14+ point lead at home since they were in the AFL on November 10th, 1968.

That wasn’t the only abnormality in the game. The fumble recovery for a touchdown by linebacker Eric Kendricks was also incredibly rare as a trailing team hadn’t had a go-ahead, non-offensive touchdown for the first time since 1986.

Eric Kendricks' fumble recovery TD to give the Vikings the lead with 0:41 left in the 4th quarter was the first go-ahead, non-offensive TD scored by a trailing team in the last minute of the 4th quarter since 1986, per @EliasSports — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 14, 2022

That game in 1986 was Colts vs. Falcons, as the Colts’ Eugene Daniel scored on a punt block touchdown with just 20 seconds remaining.

Not only are the Vikings good, but they are finding unique ways to win football games.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire