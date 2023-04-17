Eric Kendricks finds himself in middle of a big hole in Chargers' defense

Former Vikings and current Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks smiles while watching an NBA game in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

He doesn’t remember exactly when they talked, but Eric Kendricks said he recalled the conversation lasting an hour and a half and extending deep into the night.

Coach Brandon Staley’s commitment to building relationships with his players indeed factored into Kendricks joining the Chargers as a free agent after spending eight seasons with Minnesota.

“Honestly, that whole time period was kind of hectic for me,” Kendricks explained. “I just know that we had a great conversation — among tons of conversations that I had — but it definitely stuck with me.”

The veteran linebacker joined his new teammates for the first time Monday as the Chargers opened their offseason program in Costa Mesa, the moment also a homecoming for Kendricks, who played at UCLA.

A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, Kendricks will take over at one of the Chargers’ inside linebacker positions, replacing Drue Tranquill, who is a member of the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m glad that I can fit into this program, into this system,” Kendricks, 31, said. “But, also, I don't have to do too much as I come in. I can get to know the guys, get to know the leaders on the team … just play my role.

“I’ve seen a lot. I've done a lot. Hopefully, my experiences can help everybody else around me. I'm not pushing for that. I'm just going to come in here, be myself and play the game that I love to play.”

The Chargers added Kendricks to keep the middle of their defense stabilized. He has started 14 games or more in six of the last seven seasons and finished with at least 107 tackles every season since 2016.

Staley explained that Kendricks’ ability to lead figured prominently into the Chargers’ interest in pursuing him. Staley compared Kendricks in that regard to safety Derwin James Jr. and edge rusher Khalil Mack.

“In the NFL, anytime you play a position that’s in the middle — inside linebacker, safety, quarterback, center — you have to be a connector,” Staley said. “That’s part of your value to the football team. It goes far beyond height, weight, speed.

“As good of a player as he is, the fact that he has that type of leadership capacity multiples his impact. … Watching him from afar, the respect I have for him not just as a player but as a leader … you’re talking about the highest caliber that you can join up with.”

Monday also brought the official on-field return of defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who re-signed with the Chargers last month.

A veteran entering his seventh year, Fox is coming off a season during which he set career highs in tackles (38) and sacks (6.5). He hasn’t missed a game since his rookie year in 2016 with the Rams.

“I wanted to be here,” Fox said. “I love the guys. I love the coaches. I love the area. I love the fans. It’s really hard not to enjoy being here in general. … I really wanted to be back here and help take this team in the direction that we’re all trying to go in.”

The Chargers value not only Fox’s production — particularly in rushing the passer — but also a versatility that allows him to be deployed throughout the defensive front. Staley also noted what Fox brings to the locker room.

“He represents our culture,” Staley said. “He represents everything we want in a football player.”

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who had offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, did some light work on the field. Staley said he could not offer a timeline for when Herbert will be able to fully participate in drills.

“Up in the air,” Staley said. “We’re going to listen to the doctors. He’s making progress.”

Not present Monday was Austin Ekeler, who is seeking a new contract or a trade. The running back did not take part in the team’s offseason program last year until the mandatory portion in mid-June.

The Chargers re-signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 last season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.