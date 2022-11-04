Eric Hipple honored as the Lions nominee for the Salute to Service Award

The man nominated as the Detroit Lions candidate for the 12th annual NFL Salute to Service Award is a bit of a blast from the past. Former Lions QB Eric Hipple was nominated for the 2022 award, sponsored by USAA and the NFL.

The award is presented to a member of a NFL organization “who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community,” per the press release.

Hipple played for the Lions from 1980-1989, starting 56 games for Detroit. His career ended when his 15-year-old son committed suicide, a tragedy that reshaped Hipple’s focus in life. He is a tireless advocate for mental health and anti-suicide causes, working with the military and veteran’s organizations to help combat the depression and suicide issue faced by so many.

The Lions have never had a nominee win the Salute to Service award, though WR Andre Roberts did win in 2017, the year after he left the team.

