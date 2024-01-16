Can Eric Henderson fix USC’s blue-chip recruiting drought on the defensive line?

“If you build it he will come.” That quote is, of course, from the movie “Field of Dreams.”

Lincoln Riley is making good on his promise to build a top-tier defense by hiring Eric Henderson as co-defensive coordinator. This is a major step in returning USC to the defensive dominance fans have come to expect.

“I’m excited to welcome the final member of our defensive staff, Eric Henderson,” Riley said of the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line coach and run game coordinator. “A Super Bowl Champion coach who has been recognized nationally for being the top in his field, Eric will bring immeasurable knowledge and experience to our program. We have put together a defensive staff that is second to none. We’re ready to get to work.”

Can he recruit five-star defensive linemen?

Henderson is from Louisiana and played football in Atlanta for Georgia Tech, where he was a three-time All-ACC defensive end. He will be comfortable in the living rooms of blue-chip tackles and ends from the South.

His pitch will be development for the NFL. Henderson played three years in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals. After his playing days, he coached defensive lines for the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, where he coached marquee names such as Joey Bosa and Aaron Donald.

While NIL has been a hot topic in recruiting lately, many blue-chip athletes dream of playing professionally. To earn their commitment, families, coaches, and recruits want a coach who will develop elite high school athletes and prepare them for the NFL.

Henderson joins D’Anton Lynn, Matt Entz, and Doug Belk on staff at USC. Riley has replaced all members of Alex Grinch’s defensive coaching staff with the exception of Shaun Nua, who is moving outside to coach the rush end position.

Fans keep asking when is USC going to recruit five-star defensive linemen from high school. Riley has built a great defensive staff, and the stars are coming.

