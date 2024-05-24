Eric Henderson finally gets another piece to work with at USC

USC football added a defensive tackle in the transfer portal when it brought aboard Gavin Meyer from Wyoming. This is news Eric Henderson badly needed. USC was simply thin — not bad, mind you, just thin — on the defensive front. There are quality players here, but the Trojans needed to beef up their depth chart and guard against the attrition which is a natural and regular part of football.

Tim Prangley of Trojans Wire wrote this:

“Instead of adding depth early in the spring portal window, the Trojans saw projected starting nose guard Isaiah Raikes enter the transfer portal. Raikes, an offseason transfer from Texas A&M, was seen as the athletic and disruptive force in the middle that would command attention from the offensive line to free up the defensive ends and tackle Bear Alexander. His departure was made worse by the surprise departure of redshirt freshman Deijon Laffitte 13 days later.”

USC needed bodies. Meyer gives the Trojans another piece Henderson can use. The big hope is that Henderson will be so good at developing players up front that the Trojans can field a strong defensive line even without splashy national names or five-star-level recruits. This is how Henderson can add value to USC.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire