Eric Henderson explains quick success in USC recruiting

New USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson spoke to the media recently about why he had such a huge and instant impact on recruiting. He explained his process and how the opportunity at USC is a unique one.

“When you really care about people, people can feel that and you really want what’s best for the young man and his family. I think that always wins in my mind,” Henderson said.

“The developmental process is going to be the best that it can. Any defensive linemen that come here can get (that development) in terms of your preparation for the next level. If that’s really what you want and you really have someone that truly cares about you, then there’s not a better school than USC.”

While Henderson shared that it was not planned, having newly-retired shoo-in Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald at USC practice does send the message about development. Donald gave Henderson a ringing endorsement, saying that as long as Henderson is coaching they will be successful and have guys flying around and getting developed.

USC can’t rest on its laurels.

Henderson explained, “At the end of the day we need to continue to recruit and continue to win with the relationships, the genuine approach that we have and that we like. Obviously there was a type of environment around here and at the end of the day, SC sells itself. You don’t have to do anything out of the ordinary.

“You can’t ever get comfortable,” he continued. “It’s always going to be about building those relationships. It’s always going to be about being willing to withstand the test of time in terms of going the distance if you will, and so at the end of the day I look forward to it. I mean it’s who we are. It’s fun. “

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire