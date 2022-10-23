Eric Gray leading the way of highest-graded Oklahoma Sooners per Pro Football Focus

At the midway point of the season for the Oklahoma Sooners, we’ve seen enough that we should have a good feel for who some of the best players are on this squad.

Dillon Gabriel may be the most valuable player on this team. We witnessed the difference in the offense when he wasn’t available. His and the Sooners’ performance against the Kansas Jayhawks a week ago put his value to this team on full display, throwing for 403 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But there’s another player that should be in the discussion of best player on the squad and that’s Eric Gray. He’s been invaluable this season, rushing for 695 yards and averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Even after the bye week, he’s still inside the top 10 in runs of 10 yards or more.

Gray’s elusiveness has led to a breakaway percentage of 43.7%, which is top 20 in the nation among running backs with at least 96 carries on the season. Breakaway percentage reflects the percentage of carries that have gone for more than 15 yards. Eric Gray’s 12 runs of 15 yards or more is tied for 15th in the nation.

And it’s that ability to break big plays that has the Eric Gray as the highest-graded Sooner through the first half of the season.

Here’s how the Oklahoma Sooners rank and were graded by Pro Football Focus among players with at least 100 snaps.

Eric Gray, RB

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Running back Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores a 28-yard rushing touchdown as he hurdles into the endzone past linebacker Rich Miller #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

PFF Grade: 90.8

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 85.8

Wanya Morris, OT

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Story continues

PFF Grade: 77.7

Jeffery Johnson, DT

Oklahoma’s Jeffery Johnson (77) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 77.4

Brayden Willis, TE

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) runs past Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson (3) to score a touchdown during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 76.7

Ethan Downs, DE

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) in action during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 74.4

Billy Bowman, S

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates a fumble with Jordan Kelley (88), Reggie Grimes (14) and Ethan Downs (40) in the third quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 73.9

Marvin MIms, WR

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) turns to make a punt return against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.5

Marcus Major, RB

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.6

Jovantae Barnes, RB

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.3

Jaren Kanak, LB

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.3

Jaden Davis, CB

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.2

Jalen Redmond, DT

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.1

Daniel Parker, Jr., TE

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Daniel Parker (22) leaps past Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Chris Kolarevic (31) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 67.8

McKade Mettauer, G

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 67.6

DaShaun White, LB

OU’s DaShaun White (23) and Kani Walker (26) walk away after a Kansas State touchdown during the Wildcats’ 41-34 win Saturday night in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 66.7

Drake Stoops, WR

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 66.2

Tyler Guyton, OT

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 66.2

Isaiah Coe, DT

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Coe (94) pressures Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

PFF Grade: 66

Anton Harrison, OT

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) blocks Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) during the game at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 65.7

Andrew Raym, C

OU offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) warms up before facing West Virginia on Sept. 25 in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 65.2

Theo Wease, WR

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores a touchdown on a 24-yard catch against cornerback Cobee Bryant #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-42. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

PFF Grade: 64.9

Chris Murray, G

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) in action during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 63.7

Jalil Farroq, WR

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (0) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 63.1

Trey Morrison, S

(L-R) Tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs is knocked down by defensive back Trey Morrison #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of TCU’s home game against Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Emil Lippe/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 61.7

