How Eric Gordon's extension could impact the Boston Celtics

The 2020 NBA free-agent class already wasn't looking too strong before the month of August. But with the month closing, it's now looking significantly weaker.

The Golden State Warriors signed Draymond Green, who would have been one of the best free agents available next offseason, to a four-year extension worth about $100 million. Then, the Brooklyn Nets were able to retain Caris LeVert, a rising star at guard who had one of his best seasons in 2018-19.

And now, sharpshooter Eric Gordon is off the market.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gordon agreed to a four-year, $76 million extension to remain with the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $76M maximum contract extension, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2019

Gordon, 30, was ranked as our No. 6 overall free agent for the 2020 NBA offseason. He averaged 16.2 points per game last season for the Rockets while shooting 36 percent from behind the arc. Now, he won't be available. And that could have an impact on the Boston Celtics.

With the dearth of talent projected to be available on the market next offseason, Jaylen Brown could now garner significant attention as a restricted free agent. With fewer high-quality players to spend big bucks on, a talent-needy team with cap space could choose to make Brown a Godfather offer in the hopes that the Celtics won't be willing to match.

The C's would have the right to match any deal. But with extensions due for some of their other young talent, namely Jayson Tatum, they will have to be careful with how much they spend to retain financial flexibility.

Of course, all of this is contingent upon Brown having another good season. But he will have a chance to prove himself as a go-to option on the Celtics and could have a chance to prove himself on the world stage with Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Brown, 22, averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season while playing great defense as a top bench option for the Celtics. If and when he does hit the restricted free agent market, there are sure to be suitors interested in his skill set.

