Eric Gordon sets up the nice finish

Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
What lessons did we learn in Week 15 that could be applied in Week 16? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some use cases.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Tiger Woods enjoyed some family time with his children this weekend, but questions remain about what lies ahead for the legend.
The Jets first said Wilson left with dehydration. Then they said it was a non-concussion head injury. The game was into the fourth quarter by the time they said he'd left with a concussion.
The two champions defended their titles with ease. Here are the full results from the final UFC PPV of 2023.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
The 24-year-old said he knows people will judge his actions instead of his words.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. Every lineup decision counts. Dalton Del Don delivers his key roster picks for every game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.