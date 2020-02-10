Eric Gordon injury: Rockets star to miss showdown vs. Celtics

The Houston Rockets will be without one of their best players when they host the Boston Celtics at the Toyota Center on Tuesday night.

Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (leg injury) has been ruled out, Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters Monday. He also said Gordon won't be back until after the All-Star break. The 2020 NBA All-Star game will be played Sunday in Chicago.

Gordon has been hampered by injuries throughout the 2019-20 season. He's only played in 28 games (12 starts). Gordon returned to the Rockets lineup Dec. 29 after recovering from knee surgery.

The 31-year-old guard is scoring 15.3 points per game, while shooting 33.2 percent from 3-point range (his worst percentage from beyond the arc since 2012-13).

The Celtics have dealt with plenty of injuries recently, including to young star Jaylen Brown. The 23-year-old guard is nursing an ankle injury, but Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Monday that Brown most likely will play versus the Rockets.

