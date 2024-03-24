Eric Gordon hits from way downtown

Self made it clear that he wasn't bullish on Kansas' national title chances as the Jayhawks struggled down the stretch.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
The fantasy baseball season is almost here. Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.