Eric Gordon dials from long distance

USC's season really was that bad.
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Cowboys currently occupy one of those wild-card spots ... and are almost certainly going to the playoffs no matter what. Here are key questions for the Vikings, Packers, Rams and Seahawks as they battle for the other two.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
A surely satisfying victory for Smart further set expectations for a deep March run at Marquette.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
Golf's governing bodies are about to roll out new rules that will shorten the length that golf balls can travel off the tee. Here's why.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.