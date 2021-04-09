Eric Goodale finally gets to bring The Grandfather Clock home with Martinsville win

Staff Report
·2 min read

MARTINVILLE, VA. — Eric Goodale made his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start at Martinsville Speedway as a 22-year-old in 2008, bringing home a 10th-place finish.

Fast forward to 2022 and Goodale made his 176th career start in the tour’s long-awaited return to the historic flat-track, and walked away as the winner of Thursday’s Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200. But for Goodale, it was more than about taking the checkered flag.

“To finally win one feels pretty damn sweet,” said Goodale of taking the Martinsville Grandfather Clock back to Long Island. “It is about that clock. I’ve wanted one for so long.”

“We had this one circled on the schedule as soon as it came out.”

It’s Goodale’s fourth career win. Of the first three, one came at his home track of Riverhead Raceway in New York, one was at Bristol Motor Speedway and one was at Connecticut’s Stafford Motor Speedway. Martinsville, though, comes with a little extra incentive to win.

Goodale’s #58 GAF Roofing Chevrolet held off fellow New Yorker Tyler Rypkema and defending tour champion Justin Bonsignore over a final 10-lap dash to the checkered flag.

RELATED: Eric Goodale Career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour stats

Rypkema, last year’s Sunoco Rookie of the Year, finished .245 seconds behind Goodale. Bonsignore started at the back of the field after post-qualifying mechanical issues.

Max McLaughlin and Kyle Bonsignore were fourth and fifth, respectively.

RELATED: Complete race results

Doug Coby finished sixth, followed by Tommy Catalano, Patrick Emerling, Woody Pitkat and Jamie Tomaino.

Ryan Preece won the Mayhew Tools Pole Award and led the first 110 laps, but faded late and finished 12th. Fellow NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Ryan Newman was fastest in practice and qualified second, but finished 29th after early race mechanical woes.

The tour will return to the track on Sunday, April 25, for the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford.

The Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Gold, and will air on NBCSN on Thursday, Aril 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Eric Goodale, driver of the #58 GAF Roofing Chevrolet, wins the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville Raceway in Martinsville, Virginia on April 8, 2021. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)
Eric Goodale, driver of the #58 GAF Roofing Chevrolet, wins the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville Raceway in Martinsville, Virginia on April 8, 2021. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)

Recommended Stories

  • QUALIFYING: Ryan Preece wins Mayhew Pole with Martinsville record

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece already has one grandfather clock from Martinsville Speedway. He’s in a prime spot to get another. The NASCAR Cup Series driver earned the Mayhew Tools Dominator Pole Award in Thursday’s Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 qualifying at the flat half-mile in record time. Preece qualified for the NASCAR Whelen […]

  • PRACTICE: Ryan Newman Sets The Pace At Martinsville

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Newman hasn’t won a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race since 2011. And the tour hasn’t been to Martinsville Speedway since 2010. The return of the tour to the historic flat half-mile may suit the NASCAR Cup Series star. Newman piloted the No. 53 Curb Records Chevrolet to the top of the […]

  • Friday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

    Key details for Friday night's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway; Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier start on the front row.

  • Joey Logano earns Busch Pole Award for Martinsville

    After his Bristol Dirt Race win, Joey Logano will start on the Busch Pole for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Gragson plans to have conversation with Hemric before Martinsville race

    Nearly two weeks after their post-race fisticuffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson would still like to discuss the incident with Daniel Hemric. To refresh your memory, the two drivers tangled during a late-race pit stop in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.54-mile Georgia track. Hemric overshot his pit stall, which slowed up […]

  • Stacking Pennies: Ricky Rudd regrets not fighting Harvick at Richmond in ’03

    In this clip from 'Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie,' Ricky Rudd joins to talk how he got the nickname 'Rooster' and not fighting Kevin Harvick at Richmond in 2003.

  • World of Outlaws Late Models tackle Bristol for first time

    With nearly 30 top-five finishers in the first 10 races on the World of Outlaws Late Models calendar, Friday and Saturday could go to anyone who makes the Mains.

  • Joey Logano will start first at Martinsville

    Logano became the seventh different winner in seven Cup Series races in 2021 when he won at Bristol.

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • Marvin Vettori says he is No. 1 contender by default: ‘You’re not there to defend your spot’

    While a handful of middleweights all believe they are deserving of a crack at the UFC title, Marvin Vettori believes his case is undeniable.

  • Masters 2021 preview: Storylines, tee times, favorites, and how to watch

    Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.

  • Johnson looks to repeat as Masters champion after quick turnaround

    The hard-hitting American is a 9-1 favorite to win the tournament, according to William Hill Sportsbook, ahead of compatriots Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), and for good reason. No one has been as consistently great as the 36-year-old South Carolina native, who has notched up victories every year since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007, with the exception of a still-impressive 2014 campaign. "I don't think any of that touches him," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said when asked whether the short turnaround would help or hurt the man better known simply as "DJ."

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Doncic, Porzingis lead bounce-back Mavs over Bucks 116-101

    DALLAS (AP) Kristaps Porzingis got two quick shots on purpose and another by accident in the fourth quarter while putting Dallas in front of Milwaukee for good a night after appearing unhappy over not getting any looks late in a loss to lowly Houston. Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Porzingis had 26 points and 17 rebounds playing on consecutive days for the first time in two months and the Mavericks beat the Bucks 116-101 on Thursday night.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons

    Sean Miller coached the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the Elite Eight, but Arizona was recently hit with multiple NCAA violations.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.