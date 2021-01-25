Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday’s 38-24 win over the Bills that left tackle Eric Fisher‘s Achilles injury didn’t look good and the team won’t have him on hand for Super Bowl LV.

Reid’s comment suggested that Fisher tore his Achilles and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed as much on Monday morning. The injury will likely force the Chiefs to go into the Super Bowl without either of their starting tackles.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has been out for months with a back injury. Mike Remmers has been starting in his place, but the Chiefs moved him to left tackle after Fisher exited on Sunday.

Andrew Wylie moved from right guard to right tackle and Stefan Wisniewski took over at guard. That may be the way they line up in Tampa in a couple of weeks as well.

