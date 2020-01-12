Chiefs LT Eric Fisher's Stone Cold Steve Austin beer celebration gets shout-out from man himself
Somewhere in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs’ absurd onslaught of seven straight touchdowns against the Houston Texans on Sunday, left tackle Eric Fisher did something he has probably waited a while to pull off.
After yet another Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass, Fisher followed tight end Blake Bell to the Arrowhead Stadium sideline and spotted two beers.
Naturally, he smashed them over his head a la Stone Cold Steve Austin. The fans who paid for the beers probably didn’t mind too much.
That was fun enough on a very fun day for the Chiefs, who won 51-31 despite falling behind 24-0 early. And then Austin himself took notice of Fisher’s celebration.
With just a little music, Austin made the moment even more magical.
Overall, a pretty great day for Kansas City’s wrestling fans.
