Eric Fisher will start, but Julien Davenport will play some left tackle

The Colts finally have their preferred left tackle in Eric Fisher. He’ll start, but he won’t go wire to wire.

Coach Frank Reich told Laura Overton of Colts.com that Julien Davenport will spell Fisher at times on the left side. It will make for a strange game for Davenport, since he’ll be starting at right tackle.

When Davenport moves, Matt Pryor will play on the right side. Braden Smith is out for the Colts.

And to best understand the challenge that Davenport will be experience, consider the words of wisdom from Tristan Wirfs. After you eat your lunch, not before.

