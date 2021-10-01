Eric Fisher has returned to play, but acknowledged he’s not 100 percent yet

Three of the Colts’ five starting offensive linemen did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

But in a development that would’ve been pretty surprising a couple of months ago, left tackle Eric Fisher wasn’t among that group.

Fisher tore his Achilles while playing for the Chiefs in January’s AFC Championship Game. Typically the recovery time for that injury is at least eight months, sometimes longer. But Fisher was back and playing for Indianapolis in Week Two, which was a week before that eight-month threshold.

Fisher started and played 73 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps in their loss to the Rams. But he was on the field for every offensive snap in the loss to the Titans last week.

However, Fisher told reporters on Thursday that he’s not back to 100 percent physically.

“Mentally, I’m right where I need to be,” Fisher said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “The one thing that I was told, going into surgery, post-surgery, throughout rehab, is the last thing to come is that quick-twitch explosiveness. Whether I came back Week 2 or Week 6, whatever it was, there was going to be an adjustment in quick-twitch training experience.”

But given that Fisher’s now in his ninth pro season, he said, “I think I’ve played enough snaps in this league to be able to compensate for some stuff.”

Fisher noted he felt pretty good about the way he played in Week Two, but was “pretty disappointed” in his performance in Week Three, as Tennessee’s Olasunkanmi Adeniyi beat the left tackle for 1.5 sacks.

With the status of three-fifths of Indianapolis’ offensive line up in the air for Sunday’s matchup with Miami, the Colts will need Fisher to be as steady as possible on quarterback Carson Wentz’s blindside.

