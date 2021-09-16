Eric Fisher ready to return to lineup, return to form

Eric Fisher can’t wait to get back, and the Colts can’t wait for their left tackle to get back.

Once regarded as one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, the Colts allowed three sacks and 10 hits of Carson Wentz in the season opener. The team’s new quarterback surely would feel better with Fisher protecting his blindside.

Fisher, who has spent eight months rehabbing a ruptured Achilles, returned to practice last week on a limited basis. He remained limited Wednesday.

Fisher could made his Colts debut Sunday after Julién Davenport started at left tackle in the opener.

“I’ve been doing everything I can in my power to be available for this team,” Fisher said Wednesday, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “I don’t think there’s any doubt in my mind the way I feel, especially with how things work around here, I definitely think I can return to the level of play, if not, take the next step in my career.”

Fisher, 30, has missed only 12 regular-season games in nine seasons. He spent his first eight seasons in Kansas City, but the Chiefs released him in a cost-cutting move in March.

He signed a one-year deal with the Colts.

“I’m pretty happy with where I’m at, considering 30 years old, going into year nine,” Fisher said. “I’ll leave my status and my role up to the coaches and training staff. I’m just doing my part to make sure I’m rehabbing as hard as I can, practicing as hard as I can, and just being ready when my number’s called.”

