The Colts knew Eric Fisher would need some time to continue recovering from a torn Achilles when they signed him as a free agent this offseason and they made a roster move acknowledging that reality on Sunday.

Fisher has been placed on the physically unable to perform list, which means he is ineligible to practice with the team when training camp gets underway. Fisher can be activated at any point, although word in May was that he may not be ready to play until October.

If Fisher, who was injured in the AFC Championship Game, remains on the PUP list into the regular season, he will not be able to be activated for the first six weeks of the season.

The Colts also placed rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo on the non-football injury list. The second-round pick is also recovering from tearing his Achilles in January and he said at rookie minicamp that his goal is to be on the field for the Colts this season.

Defensive tackle Rob Windsor went on injured reserve to round out the Colts’ moves. The 2020 sixth-rounder had two tackles in two games last season.

Eric Fisher to PUP list, Dayo Odeyingbo to NFI list for Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk