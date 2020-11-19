The Chiefs have gotten back a couple of players who will help keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes off his back.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher and starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz have been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The move makes both available for Friday’s practice, and ultimately for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Raiders have multiple defensive players on the COVID-19 reserve list, who will miss the practice week before becoming eligible to return.

The 8-1 Chiefs and the 6-3 Raiders square off on Sunday night. In the last calendar year, the Chiefs have lost only one game, to the Raiders in Week Five.

Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz return for Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk