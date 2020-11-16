Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz go on COVID-19 list

The Chiefs put both of their starting offensive tackles on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were placed on the list. Reserve tackle Martinas Rankin was also placed on the list.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman and practice squad defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett were placed on the list last week.

If the offensive linemen are on the list as close contacts of someone who tested positive, they should be cleared to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Raiders as long as they continue to test negative. They could miss practice time during the week, however.

