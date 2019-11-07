Eric Ebron met with Frank Reich about taking a bigger role in offense

Colts tight end Eric Ebron played just under 56 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during the 2018 season, but is under 40 percent this season and his numbers reflect the drop in playing time.

Ebron has 18 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns in eight games after posting 66 catches, 750 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Andrew Luck’s departure and tight end Jack Doyle‘s return to action could both be contributing factors to the change in circumstances. Ebron’s also had his own rough patches on the field this season.

Whatever the reason, Ebron wants to see things move in the other direction. On Thursday, Ebron said he’s taken advantage of head coach Frank Reich’s open door policy and met with the coach about taking on a bigger role.

“You wanna be that player that your team wants you to be,” Ebron said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Ebron is headed for free agency after the season and the size of his next contract will have a lot to do with how much the next eight games look like the first eight.