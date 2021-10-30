Are Eric Ebron and Melvin Ingram on the trading block?

Don’t misunderstand, I’m no tin foil hate conspiracy theorist when it comes to this situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But there is something fishy going on right now.

Over the course of the last week, there has been speculation that outside linebacker Melvin Ingram has requested a trade and tight end Eric Ebron voiced some concern about his lack of reps and targets.

It just so happens that Ebron is out for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns and Ingram is doubtful. Coincidence? Maybe. Or maybe not.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday so if Pittsburgh has some sort of deals in the works, it stands to reason they want to make the trade after this week’s game but don’t want to risk either guy getting injuries that would squash the deals.

The Steelers go into their Halloween showdown with the Browns at 3-3 but on the cusp of a playoff spot. If the Steelers can beat Cleveland, they could turn their focus to adding talent to make a playoff push. A loss could make the Steelers sellers, wanting to dump salary and begin stockpiling draft picks for the pending rebuild.

But I want to pass the question off to you. Are Ingram and/or Ebron on the move and that’s why they aren’t playing or is this all just some big coincidence? Let us know in the comments.

