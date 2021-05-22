Eric Ebron gets roasted on Twitter for reaching out to Tim Tebow

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron took to Twitter the other day to invite Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow to Tight End University.

TEU is a new endeavor formed by retired tight end Greg Olsen and San Fransisco 49er George Kittle and Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce. The purpose of the exclusive club is to unite tight ends from around the NFL.

The three are hosting a tight end summit in Nashville and, of course, Ebron will be there.

The veteran tight end hasn’t exactly been embraced by Steelers fans since he was signed in the 2020 offseason. Ebron invited Tebow, one of the league’s newest (and oldest) tight ends, to the summit. He hasn’t heard the end of it.

Tf makes you think you’re going? — Dennis Vinogradov (@RushinStallion) May 20, 2021

You shouldn’t be on the invite list, butter fingers — 🌎 IS BMF (@JCordae) May 21, 2021

I’m surprise you’re even invited — ✈✈✈ JoeY ✈✈✈ (@NY_J_E_T_S_) May 21, 2021

Keep dropping passes and you’re gonna get yourself kicked out of the U, E. — MrBB717 (@Bb717Mr) May 21, 2021

Though Ebron had a case of the drops last season (Pro Football Focus tabbed him with seven), his catch percentage (61.5%) was his highest since 2017. In his first season in Pittsburgh, Ebron contributed 558 yards and five touchdowns.

